Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $426.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL traded down $4.99 on Thursday, reaching $464.64. 62,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,789. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,358,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $48,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $35,850,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $25,476,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.