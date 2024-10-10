Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 93,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 59,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $765.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Knightscope worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

