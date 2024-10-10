Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 93,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 59,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Knightscope Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $765.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope
About Knightscope
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
Featured Stories
