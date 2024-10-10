Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS KHOLY traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 2,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

