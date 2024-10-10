Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Shares Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Konecranes Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

Further Reading

