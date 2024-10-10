Lake Street Capital Trims Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Target Price to $45.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVNW. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AVNW opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $281.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 163,365 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 137,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

