LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the September 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LVTX remained flat at $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,935. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LVTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

