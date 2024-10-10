Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $14.24. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Get Ledyard Financial Group alerts:

Ledyard Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.