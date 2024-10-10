Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.28 ($0.07). 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.22 ($0.07).
Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.81.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.