Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.47. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

