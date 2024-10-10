Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Evercore ISI

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.50.

LINE opened at $74.28 on Monday. Lineage has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.12%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lineage stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

