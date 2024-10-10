Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $23.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidia

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at $66,522,421.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $256,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Liquidia by 491.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liquidia by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after buying an additional 698,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Liquidia by 119.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.