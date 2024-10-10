LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RAMP. Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of RAMP opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 133.89 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

