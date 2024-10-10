Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LMT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $7.62 on Thursday, hitting $597.49. 852,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,982. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $611.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $569.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after buying an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after buying an additional 119,052 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

