Locus Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $54.17 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $54.17 million and approximately $394,168.73 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

