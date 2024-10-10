Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lowell Farms Stock Performance
LOWLF stock remained flat at C$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 144,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,847. Lowell Farms has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.
About Lowell Farms
