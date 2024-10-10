Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

LOWLF stock remained flat at C$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 144,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,847. Lowell Farms has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.

