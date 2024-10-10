LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $99.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $94.27 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

