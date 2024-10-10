Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 972000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Up 100.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$772,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

