Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.60 and traded as high as $12.32. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 5,768 shares.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

