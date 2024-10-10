Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $199,933.04 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,089.96 or 0.99910680 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.000003 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $273,527.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.