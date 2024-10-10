Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $218,314.70 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,032.68 or 1.00134053 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.000003 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $273,527.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

