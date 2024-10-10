Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

MKL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,563.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,559.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,558.73. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Markel Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

