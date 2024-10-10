Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of MARZF stock remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

