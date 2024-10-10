Matthew Sandblom Acquires 30,000 Shares of 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Sandblom bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$30,600.00 ($20,675.68).

Matthew Sandblom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Matthew Sandblom acquired 20,424 shares of 3P Learning stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$20,587.39 ($13,910.40).

On Wednesday, September 18th, Matthew Sandblom bought 40,244 shares of 3P Learning stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,686.68 ($27,491.00).

3P Learning Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

3P Learning Company Profile

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of educational software and e-books to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education, and adaptive and collaborative learning, including mathematics and literacy products. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Brightpath Progress, and Writing Legends programs.

