MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Senior Officer Sells C$22,720.00 in Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Janet Marie Mceachern sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$22,720.00.
MDA Space Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of MDA opened at C$20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of -0.02. MDA Space Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$10.65 and a twelve month high of C$20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.16.
MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9757646 EPS for the current year.
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
