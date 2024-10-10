Michael F. Mahoney Sells 162,777 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $86.70 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

