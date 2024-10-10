Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HIE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund ( NYSE:HIE Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

