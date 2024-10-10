MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
MLKN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 607,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll Company Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
