MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 607,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

