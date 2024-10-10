Monero Price Tops $152.31 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $65.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $152.31 or 0.00251764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,498.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00534300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00106744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030150 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00073475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

