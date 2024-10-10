Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.77 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $61.48 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $150.07 or 0.00252243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,495.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00538470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00107479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00072719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

