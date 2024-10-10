Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $143.51 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00042684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,612,211 coins and its circulating supply is 913,012,190 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

