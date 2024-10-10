Moonbeam Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.25 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $145.69 million and $3.25 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00042935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,649,728 coins and its circulating supply is 913,036,951 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

