MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the September 15th total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPZZF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 11,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,702. MPC Container Ships ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 59 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 126,943 twenty-foot equivalent units.

