Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.37. 690,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 341,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

