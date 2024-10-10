MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Short Interest Up 208.7% in September

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 208.7% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

MSAI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,632. MultiSensor AI has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MultiSensor AI will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

