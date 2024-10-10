Nano Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $112.56 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,598.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.80 or 0.00534332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00107299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00252134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00073556 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

