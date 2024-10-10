Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 139,228 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

