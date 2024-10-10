Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0307 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $4,667.07 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,236.19 or 0.40001003 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

