NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.54 billion and approximately $245.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00007582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013307 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,526,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,976,005 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,214,433,900 with 1,213,882,593 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.6432238 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $225,436,959.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

