NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $30.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.54.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,176,000 after buying an additional 250,456 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $83,069,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 802,161 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 46,718 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 776,555 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEP opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

