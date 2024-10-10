Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the September 15th total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nidec stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 113,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Nidec has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Nidec had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

