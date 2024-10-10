Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NHNKY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300. Nihon Kohden has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of -0.06.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $296.53 million for the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

