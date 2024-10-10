NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €14.20 ($15.60) and last traded at €14.18 ($15.58). 14,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.04 ($15.43).

NORMA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $451.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.02.

About NORMA Group

(Get Free Report)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.