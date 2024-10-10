Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,889,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 336% from the previous session’s volume of 893,064 shares.The stock last traded at $21.11 and had previously closed at $21.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $781,870.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $246,848.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $615,045.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,870.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,424,931. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 576.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 136,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,136 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

