Nuveen Global Net Zero Transition ETF (NASDAQ:NTZG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Nuveen Global Net Zero Transition ETF (NASDAQ:NTZG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4837 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Nuveen Global Net Zero Transition ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTZG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of -0.94. Nuveen Global Net Zero Transition ETF has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

The Nuveen Global Net Zero Transition ETF (NTZG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of companies around the world that are positioned to contribute to the transition of the global economy to net zero carbon emissions. NTZG was launched on Jun 23, 2022 and is managed by Nuveen.

