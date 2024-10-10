Nuveen Global Net Zero Transition ETF (NASDAQ:NTZG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Nuveen Global Net Zero Transition ETF (NASDAQ:NTZG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4837 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Nuveen Global Net Zero Transition ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.44.
Nuveen Global Net Zero Transition ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTZG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of -0.94. Nuveen Global Net Zero Transition ETF has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $33.56.
Nuveen Global Net Zero Transition ETF Company Profile
