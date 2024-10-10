Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Down 85.8% in September

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the September 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $9.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 479,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,470. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
