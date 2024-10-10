Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Down 75.5% in September

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Shares of SPXX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 16,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $16.80.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

