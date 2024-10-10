Oil-Dri Co. of America Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NYSE:ODC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $487.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Oil-Dri Co. of America’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, November 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, November 21st.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

