Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Olympus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

