One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 44 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 155,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £8.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

