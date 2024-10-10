OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

OMF has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OneMain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,465,000 after acquiring an additional 270,207 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

